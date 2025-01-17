Choosing baked apple chips over shakkarpara: Top reasons why
What's the story
In the world of snacking, the search for healthier options is never-ending.
While traditional Indian snacks like shakkarpara are undeniably tasty, their high sugar and fat content can be a concern for health-conscious individuals.
This article highlights the advantages of choosing baked apple chips as a healthier alternative.
Not only are they flavorful and nutritious, but they also satisfy the craving for a crunchy snack.
Nutrition
Understanding nutritional content
Shakkarpara, prepared with refined flour, is deep-fried and then dipped in sugar syrup.
This significantly increases its calorie content, with a small serving exceeding 200 calories, primarily from sugars and fats.
On the other hand, baked apple chips are made by thinly slicing apples and baking them until crispy.
The same serving size contains less than 50 calories with no added sugars or fats, making it a healthier choice.
Health
The health benefits unveiled
Opting for baked apple chips provides a host of health advantages.
Apples, packed with dietary fiber, aid digestion and regulate blood sugar levels.
Plus, they're a good source of vitamin C and potassium, along with other beneficial nutrients.
Baked apple chips retain most of these nutrients, so you're getting a low-calorie snack that actively contributes to your daily nutritional intake.
Weight
Impact on weight management
For weight watchers and those trying to shed a few extra kilos, the struggle of resisting snacks is real.
High-calorie options like shakkarpara can lead to weight gain if eaten frequently in large amounts.
Baked apple chips are a perfect guilt-free alternative.
Not only are they low in calories, but their high fiber content also keeps you satisfied for longer, helping to reduce overall calorie intake during the day.
DIY
Easy preparation at home
Baked apple chips are easy to prepare at home using just apples and optional cinnamon for added flavor.
Simply slice the apples thinly, place them on a baking sheet, sprinkle with cinnamon, and bake until they're crispy.
This way, you can manage portion sizes and eliminate the preservatives or artificial flavors present in store-bought snacks.
Integration
Incorporating into daily diet
Incorporating baked apple chips into your daily diet is easy thanks to their versatility.
They can be enjoyed on their own as a crunchy snack or used as toppings on oatmeal, yogurt, or salads, adding texture and sweetness naturally without extra sugars or fats.
Their convenience as an on-the-go snack also makes them a great choice for busy days when healthy eating might otherwise be a challenge.