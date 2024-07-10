In brief Simplifying... In brief Indulge in a vitamin C feast with these citrus-infused dishes.

Enjoy a refreshing quinoa salad with lemon, a sweet orange-glazed Brussels sprouts dish, a grapefruit avocado toast for breakfast, a lime-infused coconut rice, and a vibrant citrus berry smoothie bowl.

Citrus-lovers' vitamin C feast: Savor these delicious dishes

By Anujj Trehaan 09:28 am Jul 10, 2024

What's the story Citrus fruits go beyond tangy flavor; they're a key source of vitamin C, essential for boosting immunity and skin health. This article unveils five dishes that spotlight citrus, offering flavor and nutritional benefits. Each recipe celebrates the zest and juice of these fruits, turning every meal into a delightful vitamin C feast for citrus lovers, perfectly blending taste with health benefits.

Dish 1

Zesty lemon quinoa salad

Quinoa, when mixed with the zest and juice of a lemon, becomes a refreshing salad. Incorporate chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, and avocado for a variety of textures. This dish is not only abundant in vitamin C but also provides protein from the quinoa and healthy fats from the avocado. It's a well-rounded meal option that perfectly balances nutrition with taste.

Dish 2

Orange glazed Brussels sprouts

Brussels sprouts receive a sweet makeover with an orange glaze. First, roast the sprouts until crispy on the outside. Then, toss them in a blend of fresh orange juice, zest, and a hint of honey for sweetness. This dish illustrates how citrus can elevate even simple vegetables to something extraordinary, showcasing the versatility and flavor-enhancing qualities of citrus fruits.

Dish 3

Grapefruit avocado toast

Upgrade your breakfast with an innovative twist on avocado toast. Spread whole-grain bread with creamy mashed avocado and top with grapefruit slices and a sprinkle of chia seeds for crunch. The grapefruit adds a juicy freshness, perfectly complementing the avocado's creaminess while providing a great morning dose of vitamin C. This dish combines taste and health, making it an ideal start to your day.

Dish 4

Lime-infused coconut rice

Elevate coconut rice by infusing it with lime zest and juice. Coconut milk adds creaminess, while lime brings a refreshing brightness. This dish, perfect as a side, pairs excellently with grilled vegetables or tofu. It creates a complete meal that's both flavorful and satisfying, showcasing how simple ingredients can transform into something extraordinary with the right citrus touch.

Dish 5

Citrus berry smoothie bowl

Begin your day or recharge after a workout with this vibrant smoothie bowl. Blend oranges, strawberries, bananas and almond milk until smooth. Then, top it with a selection of nuts and seeds for extra texture. This bowl is not just visually appealing but also loaded with antioxidants from the berries and citrus, offering an energizing mix of flavors and nutrients.