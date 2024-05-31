Next Article

Add these dishes to your daily diet

Elevate your mood with these quinoa-based dishes

By Anujj Trehaan 11:13 am May 31, 202411:13 am

What's the story Quinoa bowls are an excellent choice for naturally boosting your serotonin levels. Being a complete protein source, quinoa is not only suitable for vegans but also rich in nutrients that help produce serotonin, the "happy hormone." In this article, we will explore five delectable vegan quinoa bowls that are as beneficial for your mental well-being as they are pleasing to your palate.

Dish 1

Sunshine citrus quinoa bowl

Kickstart your day with a sunshine citrus quinoa bowl, brimming with the mood-enhancing effects of vitamin C from juicy oranges and tangy lemons. This delightful combination is further enriched with the serotonin-boosting properties of quinoa. Garnished with crunchy sliced almonds and fresh mint, it offers a refreshing and uplifting way to boost your spirits and energy levels, making it the perfect morning treat.

Dish 2

Berry bliss quinoa salad

Berries, often referred to as nature's candy, are a superb source of antioxidants. By mixing them into a bowl of chilled quinoa, you create a delightful treat that can significantly elevate your mood. This berry bliss quinoa salad, with its vibrant mix of blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, is not only visually appealing but also packed with vitamins essential for supporting mental health.

Dish 3

Green goddess quinoa delight

Leafy greens, such as spinach and kale, are abundant in folate, crucial for serotonin production, enhancing your mood. When these are combined with perfectly cooked quinoa, creamy avocado slices, crisp cucumber, and a tangy lemon-tahini dressing, the result is our green goddess quinoa delight. This dish not only satisfies your hunger but also rejuvenates your spirit, making you feel both content and revitalized.

Dish 4

Spicy Southwest quinoa fiesta

Spice things up with this Southwest-inspired quinoa bowl, featuring black beans, corn, bell peppers and avocado. The capsaicin in chili peppers can trigger the release of endorphins — your body's natural painkillers — giving you an instant mood lift. A drizzle of lime juice adds extra zest that perfectly complements the heat, making it an irresistible choice for any meal.

Dish 5

Mediterranean magic in a bowl

Imagine yourself on the sunny Mediterranean coast with this savory quinoa bowl. It beautifully combines kalamata olives, juicy cherry tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, sharp red onions, protein-rich chickpeas, and fresh parsley—all generously drizzled with olive oil and lemon juice. Rich in healthy fats from olives and packed with fiber from chickpeas, this dish supports brain health while delighting your taste buds.