Add these dishes to your daily diet

Wholesome plant-centric dishes for those following intermittent fasting

By Anujj Trehaan 04:31 pm Apr 03, 202404:31 pm

What's the story Discover the synergy of intermittent fasting and plant-based cuisine with this collection of five scrumptious recipes. Perfect for those aiming to enhance their health, shed some pounds, or simply relish in nourishing meals, these dishes are crafted to integrate effortlessly into your fasting schedule. Dive into how a plant-centric diet can fulfill and invigorate you throughout your intermittent fasting adventure.

Breakfast

Energizing avocado toast

Open your eating window with this straightforward, nutrient-packed avocado toast. Mash a ripe avocado onto a slice of whole-grain bread and adorn it with fresh tomato slices, a hearty sprinkle of hemp seeds, and a zestful dash of lemon juice. Brimming with healthy fats and fiber, this satisfying meal will keep you full and brimming with energy until your next dining moment.

Lunch

Refreshing quinoa salad

For a light yet satisfying lunch, combine cooked quinoa with a variety of mixed greens, crisp diced cucumber, sweet cherry tomatoes, and savory roasted chickpeas. Drizzle the mixture with a rich blend of olive oil and balsamic vinegar to enhance the flavors. This salad is abundant in protein from both quinoa and chickpeas, ensuring it's an ideal meal for sustaining energy without feeling heavy.

Dinner

Hearty lentil soup

Conclude your eating window with a bowl of hearty lentil soup. Gently cook green lentils along with chopped carrots, celery, onions, and garlic, adding a selection of spices to taste, all in a savory vegetable broth. This dish is not only soul-warming but also rich in protein and fiber, ensuring you stay content and nourished during your fasting hours.

Snack

Snackable veggie hummus plate

During your eating window, for a quick snack, opt for a veggie hummus plate. Arrange crisp bell pepper slices, carrot sticks, and fresh cucumber rounds with a generous serving of hummus for dipping. This snack is not only satisfying but also provides essential nutrients while keeping your calorie intake moderate, aligning perfectly with your intermittent fasting plan.

Dessert

Sweet berry chia pudding

Indulge in a guilt-free treat with berry chia pudding. Combine chia seeds and almond milk, then let the mixture rest until it forms a pudding texture. Top with an assortment of fresh berries for sweetness. This dessert is not only delicious but also a great source of fiber, making it a perfect finish to your day's meals.