What's the story

Cliff camping is what you need to opt for, if you are looking for something adventurous and want to ditch the old-school camping experience.

Cliff camping involves setting up a camp on the cliff-side, giving you an opportunity of breathtaking views and an adrenaline rush.

Though it sounds scary, with adequate preparation and knowledge, cliff camping can be safe and fun.

Here are some tips to make your cliff camping special.