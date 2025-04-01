What's the story

Iceland, famous for its breathtaking landscapes and otherworldly natural phenomena, has a lot to offer through its geothermal hikes.

The hikes let explorers traverse the country's volcanic landscape while relishing the warmth of geothermal activity beneath their feet.

From bubbling hot springs to steaming vents, these trails let you experience the raw beauty of nature in a safe, accessible manner.

Here's a glimpse into exploring Iceland's geothermal wonders on foot.