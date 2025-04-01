For hikers: Discover Iceland's iconic and scenic trails
What's the story
Iceland, famous for its breathtaking landscapes and otherworldly natural phenomena, has a lot to offer through its geothermal hikes.
The hikes let explorers traverse the country's volcanic landscape while relishing the warmth of geothermal activity beneath their feet.
From bubbling hot springs to steaming vents, these trails let you experience the raw beauty of nature in a safe, accessible manner.
Here's a glimpse into exploring Iceland's geothermal wonders on foot.
Hot springs
Reykjadalur Hot Springs Trail
Meaning Steam Valley, Reykjadalsa is one of Iceland's most sought-after geothermal hiking spots.
Close to the town of Hveragerdi, this trail gives hikers an opportunity to soak in naturally heated rivers amid scenic beauty.
The hike is nearly three kilometers long and takes 1 hour each way.
On their way, travelers can see steaming vents and colorful mineral deposits before reaching the warm river to relax.
Colorful mountains
Landmannalaugar hiking routes
Landmannalaugar is famous for its colorful rhyolite mountains and sprawling hiking trails. Located in the highlands, the region offers access to several geothermal features including hot springs and fumaroles.
The Laugavegur Trail, which begins from Landmannalaugar, is especially popular among trekkers for its varied landscapes including glaciers, volcanic lava fields, and lush valleys.
Trekkers must be ready for unpredictable weather owing to the region's altitude.
Volcanic activity
Krafla Caldera Exploration
The Krafla region in northern Iceland hosts an active volcanic system along with several hiking trails around its caldera.
Visitors can also explore Leirhnjukur Lava Field where recent eruptions have left behind amazing formations of solidified lava flows interspersed with steaming vents.
The Viti Crater Lake also offers something to see with its striking turquoise waters set against a backdrop of barren volcanic terrain.
Bubbling mud pools
Seltun geothermal area walks
Seltun Geothermal Area on Reykjanes Peninsula is a sight to behold with bubbling mud pools and colorful, mineral-rich soil from centuries of underground heat activity.
Boardwalks take you through the otherworldly landscape, giving an insight into how these geological processes work.
Easily accessible from Reykjavik, it's a perfect day trip for geologists without straying too far from the city.