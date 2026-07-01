Beat screen fatigue with these easy stretches

Tip 5

Full body stretch for rejuvenation

A full-body stretch is a great way to refresh your body after sitting for long hours. Stand straight with your feet hip-width apart. Raise both arms overhead and take a deep breath. Slowly bend forward as you exhale. Go only as far as feels comfortable. Do not force the stretch. Hold the position for a few seconds. Slowly return to a standing position. Repeat the stretch a few times during the day to ease stiffness and improve flexibility.