What's the story

Popularly used in most kitchens, coriander is known for its unique flavor and fragrance.

Apart from its culinary applications, coriander also provides a number of health benefits, particularly for the digestive system.

Here, we detail five amazing ways coriander can improve your digestion naturally.

From facilitating digestive enzymes to fighting bloating, coriander is a versatile spice that can easily be added to your everyday diet.