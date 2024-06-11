Next Article

Courageous compassion: Books on inspiring altruism tales for teens

By Anujj Trehaan 05:29 pm Jun 11, 2024

What's the story In a world focused on individual success, stories of selfless compassion are powerful and beautiful reminders of the importance of helping others. For teens in their formative years, tales of altruism can inspire empathy and a sense of purpose. This article features books that highlight courageous compassion, offering insights into the lives of individuals who have improved the world through their selfless deeds.

Book 1

'I Am Malala'

I Am Malala by Malala Yousafzai tells the story of a Pakistani girl who defied the Taliban for her education rights. Facing threats, her courage sparked a global movement. This book is more than a personal struggle; it's an inspiring call to action, urging readers to believe in their power to effect change and make a difference in the world.

Book 2

'The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind'

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind by William Kamkwamba showcases how innovation, driven by a desire to help his community, can lead to extraordinary outcomes. At just 14 years old, William built a windmill from scraps to provide electricity and water to his village in Malawi. His story is a testament to how creativity and perseverance can overcome adversity and improve lives.

Book 3

'A Long Walk to Water'

A Long Walk to Water by Linda Sue Park is inspired by true events in Sudan. It weaves together the stories of two children from different decades, united by their struggles for survival and acts of kindness in a war-torn environment. This tale underscores resilience, hope, and the significant positive impacts that small acts of kindness can have on communities.

Book 4

'I Will Always Write Back'

I Will Always Write Back: How One Letter Changed Two Lives by Caitlin Alifirenka & Martin Ganda with Liz Welch is an inspiring true story about friendship and compassion across continents. It begins with a simple pen pal exchange between two teenagers from vastly different worlds - Zimbabwe and the U.S. - which blossoms into life-changing support for Martin's community back in Zimbabwe.