Summarize Simplifying... In short Cravats, a symbol of elegance born in the 17th century, are making a comeback in modern formalwear.

Today's cravats blend old-school class with modern coolness, seen at events from black-tie affairs to casual parties.

Choosing the right cravat depends on the event's formality and your outfit's color palette, and pairing it with matching accessories like cufflinks or a pocket square can enhance your look.

Opt for vintage or artisan-made cravats for a unique, sustainable fashion choice. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Cravat comebacks in formalwear: A guide

By Anujj Trehaan 02:28 pm Nov 27, 202402:28 pm

What's the story The cravat, a classic symbol of men's fashion, is making a significant comeback in the world of formalwear. Once the emblem of European aristocracy, its revival carries a sense of refinement and sophistication. This article explores the cravat's historical significance, its modern reinterpretation, and provides tips on how to wear this timeless accessory with contemporary formal ensembles.

History

The cravat's aristocratic origins

Born in the 17th century on the battlefields of Croatia, the cravat was swiftly embraced by the French, becoming the ultimate symbol of status and style among European aristocrats. While its descendant, the modern necktie, has evolved into a more streamlined accessory, the classic cravat endures as a unique statement of elegance.

Key concept

Modern cravats in formal settings

Today's cravats are a different breed, combining that old-school class with a touch of modern coolness. They've broken free from the ultra-formal and historical reenactment cages and are now seen at weddings, high-end parties, and even corporate settings. The contemporary cravat shines with its fabric choices and patterns. This means you can show your style, even when you're all buttoned up!

Practical advice 1

How to wear a cravat today

Choosing the perfect cravat depends on the formality of the event and the color palette of your ensemble. For black-tie affairs, opt for silk or satin cravats in solid colors to elegantly pair with your tuxedo. For more casual settings like weddings or parties, textured fabrics or patterns that coordinate with your suit or shirt offer a stylish touch.

Practical advice 2

Pairing with accessories

To truly master the art of cravat-wearing, don't be afraid to play with accessories. Cufflinks or a pocket square can add an extra layer of sophistication to your ensemble. Just make sure they match the color and pattern intensity of your cravat. This way, you won't overpower your look, but rather enhance it.

Practical advice 3

Embracing sustainable fashion choices

Instead of contributing to fast fashion, seek out well-crafted vintage or artisan-made cravats for a truly unique touch. These sustainable choices lend genuine character to your look and support the environment by giving new life to one-of-a-kind fashion pieces. Armed with this knowledge, you're ready to embrace the cravat resurgence with style and substance. You'll strike the perfect balance between tradition and modern flair for truly memorable impressions.