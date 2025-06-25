Smart storage for small homes: 5 creative ideas

In many African homes, space can be a premium, so innovative storage solutions are a must. Using reclaimed material not only organizes spaces but also promotes sustainability by reducing waste. This approach draws from the continent's rich tradition of resourcefulness and creativity. By repurposing things that would have otherwise ended up in the garbage, homeowners can create functional, aesthetically pleasing storage options that show off their unique style.

Wooden crates Upcycled wooden crates for shelving Wooden crates are extremely versatile and can be easily converted into shelving units. Stacking or mounting them on walls, they can be used to store books, kitchenware, or decorative items. Sanding down rough edges and applying a coat of paint or varnish would make them look better and more durable. Not only does this save you money, but also adds rustic charm to any room.

Glass jars Glass jars as organizers Most of the time, glass jars are used once and thrown away. However, they can be some of the best organizers for small items such as spices, buttons, or craft supplies. After cleaning them properly and removing labels, these jars become clear boxes that allow you to see contents at a glance. They can sit on shelves or be hung under cabinets using simple hooks to save space.

Tire ottomans Tires transformed into ottomans We often see old tires as waste, but they can be creatively repurposed into ottomans for seating and storage. By wrapping them in rope or fabric and adding a cushioned top, they make for stylish pieces of furniture with hidden compartments inside for storing blankets or toys. This solution is both practical and eco-friendly.

Fabric baskets Fabric scraps turned into baskets Fabric scraps from old clothes or linens can also be woven together to create these sturdy baskets. These are perfect for storing laundry, toys, or magazines. They add color and texture to any room while keeping clutter at bay. The process involves braiding strips of fabric together. Then, coiling them into basket shapes secured with thread.