Try these braided styles for long hair

Long hair is both a blessing and a challenge, particularly when it tangles up so easily. Braiding comes to the rescue, keeping hair neat while infusing a dose of style. This article discusses some braided styles which are creative, and work well with long, easily-tangled hair. They are sure to keep tangles at bay and offer a chic look appropriate for different occasions.

Timeless style Classic French braid The classic French braid is a timeless option for long, tangled hair. It starts from the crown of the head, and adds sections of hair as you continue braiding downwards. It keeps the hair intact and prevents knots from forming the whole day. This one will be ideal for casual outings and formal events alike.

Elegant twist Fishtail braid The fishtail braid, an elegant twist to the regular braiding, divides hair into two sections. Small strands from either sides are alternately woven, creating a standout pattern. The technique adds a layer of sophistication and is ideal for those who want to blend style with practicality. It makes for an excellent choice for both formal and casual settings.

Regal look Dutch braid crown For people wanting something more complicated, Dutch braid crown gives a royal look and also keeps long tresses in check. Here, you make two Dutch braids on either side of the head and pin them across like a crown. It not only looks amazing but also keeps all strands in place.