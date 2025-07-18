Try these braided styles for long hair
What's the story
Long hair is both a blessing and a challenge, particularly when it tangles up so easily. Braiding comes to the rescue, keeping hair neat while infusing a dose of style. This article discusses some braided styles which are creative, and work well with long, easily-tangled hair. They are sure to keep tangles at bay and offer a chic look appropriate for different occasions.
Timeless style
Classic French braid
The classic French braid is a timeless option for long, tangled hair. It starts from the crown of the head, and adds sections of hair as you continue braiding downwards. It keeps the hair intact and prevents knots from forming the whole day. This one will be ideal for casual outings and formal events alike.
Elegant twist
Fishtail braid
The fishtail braid, an elegant twist to the regular braiding, divides hair into two sections. Small strands from either sides are alternately woven, creating a standout pattern. The technique adds a layer of sophistication and is ideal for those who want to blend style with practicality. It makes for an excellent choice for both formal and casual settings.
Regal look
Dutch braid crown
For people wanting something more complicated, Dutch braid crown gives a royal look and also keeps long tresses in check. Here, you make two Dutch braids on either side of the head and pin them across like a crown. It not only looks amazing but also keeps all strands in place.
Simple elegance
Rope braid ponytail
The rope braid ponytail is the perfect combination of simplicity and elegance. You can wear this style every day or on special occasions. By twisting two sections of hair around each other before tying it into a ponytail, the style minimizes tangling while providing an understated yet polished look.