How to use clay for skincare
What's the story
African clay, a centuries-old skincare staple, is known for its detoxifying and rejuvenating properties. It's celebrated for cleansing and exfoliating skin affordably. Offering various benefits, it can be easily added to daily skincare routines for a natural glow and detoxification. This makes it ideal for budget-conscious individuals seeking effective skincare solutions.
Deep cleanse
Detoxifying face mask
African clay has been praised for its detoxifying properties. To prepare a simple face mask, mix one tablespoon of African clay with some water to make a smooth paste. Apply the mixture evenly all over your face, and let it sit for ten minutes before rinsing with warm water. This mask draws out impurities from the skin and leaves it refreshed and clean.
Smooth skin
Gentle exfoliating scrub
For a potent exfoliating scrub, mix one tablespoon of African clay with equal parts of finely ground oats and water. Gently massage this mixture on damp skin in circular motions before rinsing thoroughly. The combination of oats and clay exfoliate dead skin cells while keeping the moisture intact, giving you a smoother skin texture.
Relaxation aid
Soothing bath soak
Transform your bath into a soothing experience by adding two tablespoons of African clay to warm bathwater. The minerals present in the clay help relax muscles and soothe irritated skin while you soak. This method not only provides relaxation, but also nourishes the skin with essential nutrients found naturally in the clay.
Hair care
Natural hair cleanser
African clay can also serve as a natural hair cleanser. Mix two tablespoons of the clay with enough water to form a thick paste. Apply this mixture onto wet hair like a shampoo, massaging gently into the scalp, before rinsing thoroughly with lukewarm water. It helps remove product buildup without stripping away your hair's natural oils.
Matte finish
Oil-control face powder
Create an oil-control face powder by mixing one teaspoon of finely sifted African clay with cornstarch or arrowroot powder in equal parts. Using a makeup brush, apply lightly over oily areas on your face after applying foundation or moisturizer. This will absorb excess oil all day long while giving you a matte finish look at an affordable price compared to commercial powders on market shelves today.