This versatile green can elevate your dishes with its unique flavor and vibrant color.

Crisp delights: Cooking with fresh arugula

By Simran Jeet 10:45 am Dec 16, 202410:45 am

What's the story Arugula, the peppery leafy green that's not just for salads. This versatile ingredient can transform your meals, providing a nutritional boost and a flavorful kick. From easy garnishes to sophisticated sauces, arugula's distinctive flavor will amplify your culinary creations. Discover five unexpected ways to use fresh arugula in your kitchen.

Pesto twist

Arugula pesto for pasta perfection

Basil, who? If you're looking for a peppery twist on traditional pesto, try swapping in fresh arugula instead. Just pulse a cup of arugula with some garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil in a food processor until it's all smooth and creamy. This bright green sauce is perfect for tossing with pasta, adding a zesty kick to your favorite Italian classics.

Pizza upgrade

Peppery arugula pizza topping

Forget the standard spinach or basil on your pizza; try a handful of fresh arugula on top after it comes out of the oven for a game-changing flavor upgrade. The warmth from the pizza gently wilts the arugula leaves, intensifying their flavor and adding a healthy twist to your favorite slice. This is your secret to a gourmet-style pizza at home.

Soup seasoning

Spicy arugula soup

On those chilly days, try blending arugula into your soups for a burst of warmth, spice, and vibrant color. A handful of fresh arugula blended into a creamy potato or butternut squash soup turns it a gorgeous green and adds a hint of peppery goodness. It's a great way to balance out the sweetness of the veggies.

Smoothie green

Refreshing arugila smoothies

Add a handful of arugula to your morning smoothie for a nutrient-packed start to your day. Its peppery flavor pairs well with sweet fruits like apples or pears, offering a refreshing contrast. Just a cup of packed arugula leaves is enough to amp up the nutrition and add a subtle, intriguing flavor note without overpowering your taste buds.

Dressing zest

Tangy aruguila salad dressings

For a zesty kick, try blending fresh arugula with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper to make bright and flavorful salad dressings. This easy blend can be drizzled over mixed greens or roasted veggies, adding a burst of freshness that perfectly balances their earthy tastes. It's a quick way to bring the peppery magic of arugula to your favorite dishes.