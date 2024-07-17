In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a flavorful Cuban black bean soup by first simmering soaked beans until tender.

01:53 pm Jul 17, 2024

What's the story Cuban black bean soup, deeply rooted in Latin American cuisine, offers a rich texture and deep flavors from simple, aromatic ingredients. This vegetarian and eggless version retains the traditional essence, appealing to a broad audience. Ideal for those seeking comfort or exploring international dishes, it's a standout choice. Let's get cooking and bring this delightful soup to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare Cuban black bean soup, gather two cups of dried black beans (soaked overnight), one large onion (chopped), two green bell peppers (chopped), three garlic cloves (minced), one teaspoon of ground cumin, one teaspoon dried oregano, two bay leaves, salt and pepper to taste, six cups vegetable broth, two tablespoons olive oil, and lime juice. Garnish with cilantro and diced avocado.

Step 1

Preparing the beans

Begin by rinsing the soaked black beans under cold water. In a large pot, add the beans along with six cups of fresh water. Bring to a boil over high heat then reduce to a simmer. Allow the beans to cook until they are tender but not falling apart—this should take about an hour. Once cooked, drain the beans and set them aside.

Step 2

Sauteing vegetables

In a large pot or Dutch oven, heat two tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Add chopped onions and green bell peppers; saute until they begin to soften, about five minutes. Then, add minced garlic, cooking it for another minute until fragrant. Finally, incorporate ground cumin and dried oregano, mixing these spices well with the vegetables.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

Add the sauteed vegetables to the pot, then include the cooked black beans, six cups of vegetable broth and bay leaves. Season with salt and pepper according to taste. Bring the mixture to a boil, then lower the heat for a simmer, uncovered, for about 30 minutes. This allows the diverse flavors to integrate and develop fully.

Step 4

Final touches

Before serving, remove the bay leaves. Use an immersion or regular blender to partially puree the soup, adjusting the texture to your preference. Stir in lime juice for a tangy finish. Serve it hot, topped with cilantro and diced avocado for added freshness and flavor. This step ensures a rich blend of textures and a burst of freshness with each spoonful.