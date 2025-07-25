How to grow kohlrabi at home

Kohlrabi, a member of the cabbage family, is a versatile vegetable to grow in home gardens. With its bulbous stem and leafy greens, kohlrabi yields a crisp texture and mild flavor. When grown at home, kohlrabi provides fresh produce for salads, stir-fries, and more. Here are practical tips to grow kohlrabi successfully in your garden or containers.

Selection Choosing the right variety Choosing the right kohlrabi variety is essential for a successful garden. Green and purple varieties both have their own advantages. While the green ones mature quickly (perfect for short seasons), the purple types are more pest-resistant (great for pest-prone areas). Take your climate and available space into consideration while choosing a variety to ensure a successful harvest.

Soil preparation Preparing the soil Kohlrabi flourishes in well-drained soil rich in organic material. Prior to planting, it's important to loosen the soil up to 12 inches deep. Adding compost or aged manure is important for making the soil fertile. You should also ensure that the soil's pH level is between 6.0 and 7.5, creating ideal conditions for kohlrabi's growth.

Planting tips Planting techniques To grow kohlrabi, you can either directly sow seeds into the garden soil or plant them indoors and transplant them outside. The seeds should be spaced around six inches apart from each other, in rows that are 12 inches apart, to provide adequate space to grow. Maintain regular watering schedules, taking care to not overwater, leading to root rot, a common problem in poorly drained soils.

Maintenance Caring for your plants Regular maintenance is the key to thriving kohlrabi plants. Vigorously keep an eye out for pests like aphids and caterpillars, using natural remedies when required. However, applying mulch around the plants works wonders, as it retains soil moisture, suppresses weed growth, and provides essential nutrients as it decomposes. This not only boosts plant health but also leads to a more bountiful harvest.