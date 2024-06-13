Next Article

Cultivating compassion: Empathy-enhancing reads for tweens

What's the story In today's fast-paced world, it's crucial to foster empathy and compassion in young readers. Books possess the unique ability to transport tweens into the lives of characters from diverse backgrounds, enabling them to understand different perspectives. This curated list features books that are not only engaging but also significantly enrich tweens' understanding of empathy, making it a vital tool for their emotional development.

'Wonder' by R.J. Palacio

Wonder unfolds the journey of Auggie Pullman, a boy with facial differences, as he navigates attending a mainstream school for the first time. Through the eyes of Auggie and his classmates, the narrative delves into themes of kindness, acceptance, and the courage required to stay true to oneself. This narrative serves as a compelling medium for discussions on bullying and fostering empathy among readers.

'The War That Saved My Life' by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley

This novel follows Ada, a girl born with a clubfoot who is evacuated from London to escape the bombings. Living with her caretaker Susan in the countryside opens Ada's world to new possibilities and challenges her perceptions of herself and others. It's a moving story about resilience, acceptance and emotional growth.

'Fish in a Tree' by Lynda Mullaly Hunt

Ally, who has always struggled with reading, feels isolated until she meets Mr. Daniels. He helps her understand that she has dyslexia. Fish in a Tree explores self-acceptance and the idea that learning differently is not a deficit. It encourages readers to see beyond limitations and fosters empathy for those with learning disabilities, promoting a supportive community atmosphere.

'Counting by 7s' by Holly Goldberg Sloan

Counting by 7s features Willow Chance, a 12-year-old prodigy grappling with the loss of her adoptive parents. As she faces this profound tragedy, Willow discovers unexpected friendships that challenge and expand her understanding of what family means. This narrative is a heartening exploration of the power of community support and the resilience required to navigate grief through the strength found in new connections.