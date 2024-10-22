Summarize Simplifying... In short Indulge in the Czech tradition with a vegan twist by making kolaches.

This simple yet delightful pastry is a perfect blend of heritage and modern dietary choices.

Try this Czech vegan kolache pastry recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 11:41 am Oct 22, 2024

What's the story Kolache, this centuries-old Czech pastry, was once a special treat reserved for weddings. Nowadays, it's a beloved snack for any occasion, any time. Our vegan recipe ensures everyone can indulge in its sweet, pillowy perfection without sacrificing flavor or tradition. So, roll up your sleeves and get ready to infuse your kitchen with Czech history.

Gather the following ingredients

Ingredients for vegan kolaches include two cups of all-purpose flour, one-quarter cup of granulated sugar, one packet (or two and one-quarter teaspoons) of active dry yeast, half a cup of warm almond milk, one-quarter cup of melted coconut oil, and a pinch of salt. For the filling, use fruit preserves or make your own by simmering one cup of fresh fruit with two tablespoons of sugar.

Prepare the dough

Begin by proofing the yeast. In a large bowl, combine the warm almond milk and sugar, then sprinkle the yeast over the top. Allow it to rest for approximately five minutes until it becomes frothy. This process is vital as it guarantees that your dough will rise appropriately, resulting in soft and fluffy kolaches.

Mix dry ingredients

In a separate bowl, thoroughly whisk together the flour and salt. After mixing, add in the activated yeast mixture and the melted coconut oil. Blend these ingredients until a soft, cohesive dough forms. If the dough is too sticky, add a bit more flour until it's easy to handle but still soft.

Knead and let rise

Transfer the dough to a floured surface and knead it for approximately eight minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic. Place the kneaded dough in an oiled bowl, cover it with a clean cloth or plastic wrap, and allow it to rise in a warm place for an hour or until it doubles in size.

Shape kolaches and bake

Punch down the dough, divide into 12 equal parts, and shape into discs. Add filling, leaving the center exposed for that classic hamantaschen look. Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 15-20 minutes until golden and delicious. Allow them to cool before serving. These treats are the perfect way to combine tradition with contemporary dietary choices.