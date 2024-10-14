Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a nutritious Indian palak paneer without cream by first blanching and blending spinach with green chilies.

Recipe: Indian palak paneer without cream

02:00 pm Oct 14, 2024

What's the story Palak paneer is a classic vegetarian dish from the Indian subcontinent, particularly North India. It features spinach (palak) and paneer (cottage cheese) in a mild, spiced gravy. Celebrated for its nutritional benefits, it has been a staple in vegetarian diets for centuries. Its rich green color and creamy texture have made it a favorite among all age groups. Without further ado, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this dish, gather 250 grams of paneer, 500 grams of spinach, one large onion, two pureed tomatoes, one-inch ginger, two minced garlic cloves, two chopped green chilies, one teaspoon of cumin seeds, half a teaspoon of turmeric powder, one teaspoon coriander powder, half a teaspoon garam masala, salt to taste, and two tablespoons oil.

Step 1

Preparing the spinach puree

Firstly, blanch the spinach leaves in boiling water for two minutes. Immediately transfer them to ice-cold water to retain their vibrant green color. Drain the leaves after they have cooled down completely. Next, blend the spinach along with green chilies into a smooth puree using a blender or food processor. Set this puree aside for later use.

Step 2

Sauteing the base ingredients

Heat oil in a pan over medium heat, then add the cumin seeds. Allow them to sizzle for a few seconds, releasing their distinct aroma. Next, add the finely chopped onions to the pan, sauteing them until they turn translucent. Then, incorporate the grated ginger and minced garlic, frying until their raw smell has completely disappeared, ensuring a fragrant base for further cooking.

Step 3

Adding spices and tomato puree

After adding the turmeric and coriander powders to the sauteed onions, ginger, and garlic, mix in the tomato puree. Stir this mixture on medium heat. Continue cooking until you notice oil beginning to separate at the edges. This separation is a clear sign that the base is thoroughly cooked, typically taking about five to seven minutes to achieve.

Step 4

Combining spinach puree with paneer

Add the spinach puree to the pan with half a cup of water to adjust consistency. Bring it to a boil, then add paneer cubes, stirring gently. Season with salt and sprinkle with garam masala. Simmer on low heat for five minutes, allowing flavors to blend. Serve hot with rice or flatbreads for a nutritious meal.