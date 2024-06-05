Next Article

Savor these dishes

Gorge on these delicious calcium-boosting broccoli dishes

By Anujj Trehaan 01:26 pm Jun 05, 202401:26 pm

What's the story Broccoli stands out as a nutrient-dense vegetable, particularly rich in calcium, essential for maintaining strong bones. This vegan-friendly green offers a wide range of culinary uses. In this article, we explore five delicious broccoli-based dishes. Each recipe is designed not only to delight your palate but also to boost your daily intake of calcium, supporting overall bone health.

Dish 1

Creamy broccoli soup

For a comforting bowl full of goodness, this velvety soup merges broccoli with calcium-fortified plant milk and nutritional yeast. Begin by sauteing onions and garlic, then add broccoli and broth to the mix. After blending until smooth, incorporate the plant milk and nutritional yeast, endowing the soup with a creamy texture and a delightful cheesy flavor that's sure to please.

Dish 2

Broccoli almondine salad

This salad pairs crunchy almonds with raw broccoli florets, both excellent sources of calcium. It's tossed in a tangy lemon vinaigrette, enhancing the flavors. Serving as a perfect side dish or a light lunch option, it not only pleases the palate but also packs a nutritious punch, offering a significant boost of calcium with every bite.

Dish 3

Spicy stir-fried broccoli

For those who enjoy a bit of spice, this stir-fry is perfect. It combines broccoli's health benefits with the fiery kick of chili flakes and the added calcium and nutty flavor from sesame seeds. Served over brown rice or quinoa, this dish is not just a treat for your taste buds but also a mineral-rich meal supporting bone health, making it an ideal choice.

Dish 4

Roasted broccoli with tahini drizzle

Roasting broccoli brings out its sweetness, while tahini, made from sesame seeds, adds creaminess and extra calcium. Drizzle the tahini sauce over the roasted florets before serving. This combination not only enhances the broccoli's flavor but also increases its nutrient density, offering a deliciously simple yet rich source of calcium in every bite, making it an ideal choice for a healthy, flavorful dish.

Dish 5

Broccoli pesto pasta

For a creative twist on pasta night, replace traditional basil pesto with a broccoli-based version. Blend steamed broccoli with garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and nutritional yeast for a sauce that mimics the cheesy flavor without dairy. This mix creates a vibrant, nutrient-rich pesto. Stir it into your preferred pasta for an easy dinner loaded with health benefits, offering both taste and nutrition.