Must-visit destinations for canoeing lovers
What's the story
Africa's rivers provide some of the best canoeing experiences in the world, no matter what your canoeing level is.
These hidden gems give adventurers a chance to paddle through stunning landscapes and witness a variety of wildlife in their natural habitats.
From calm waters to thrilling rapids, the continent's offbeat canoeing spots offer unique exploration and adventure opportunities.
Here are some of Africa's most stunning yet lesser-known river canoeing destinations.
Zambezi
The tranquil Zambezi river
The Zambezi River is famous for its tranquil stretches ideal for relaxed canoeing.
Flowing through a number of countries, it provides the opportunity to explore diverse ecosystems and an abundance of wildlife.
Canoeists can spot hippos and elephants along the banks as they navigate gentle currents.
The river also offers camping on secluded islands, making it a perfect destination for those wishing to be one with nature.
Okavango
Exploring the Okavango Delta
The Okavango Delta in Botswana is a spectacular inland delta and it is teeming with biodiversity. Canoeing through its channels, adventurers can explore this UNESCO World Heritage site up, close and personal.
The delta hosts a multitude of birds and aquatic life, making it perfect for wildlife photography and watching.
Paddling silently through the waterways elevates the experience of being in untouched wilderness.
White Nile
Adventurous White Nile rapids
For thrill-seekers, Uganda's White Nile offers exhilarating rapids for experienced canoeists.
One of the world's top white-water destinations, it challenges paddlers with powerful waves and fast currents.
Despite its intensity, the calmer sections of water provide a moment of respite amidst the adrenaline rushes.
This destination promises an unforgettable adventure filled with excitement.
Chobe
Serene Chobe River experience
The Chobe River is what makes up Botswana's northern border with Namibia.
Known for its serene beauty and wildlife viewing opportunities, one can spot the most game from a canoe here.
From paddling down this beautiful river, you can expect to meet large herds of elephants. They come down to drink during sunset or early morning hours.
That's when they are most active around water sources. Such riverside areas provide them access too!