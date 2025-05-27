What's the story

Africa's rivers provide some of the best canoeing experiences in the world, no matter what your canoeing level is.

These hidden gems give adventurers a chance to paddle through stunning landscapes and witness a variety of wildlife in their natural habitats.

From calm waters to thrilling rapids, the continent's offbeat canoeing spots offer unique exploration and adventure opportunities.

Here are some of Africa's most stunning yet lesser-known river canoeing destinations.