Book lovers: These timeless European libraries are a must-visit
What's the story
Europe is home to some of the world's oldest libraries, most of which are hidden in quaint small towns.
These libraries offer a glimpse into the past, hosting rare manuscripts and ancient texts that have stood the test of time.
Exploring these hidden gems allows one to delve deep into history and culture away from the bustling city centers.
Here are some insights into Europe's ancient libraries located in charming small towns.
Swiss treasure
'Stiftsbibliothek' in St. Gallen
The Stiftsbibliothek in St. Gallen, Switzerland, is also one of the oldest monastic libraries across the globe.
Established in the eighth century, the library holds over 170000 volumes, including medieval manuscripts and early printed books.
The Baroque architecture and ornate interiors of the library also make it a visual delight for history and art enthusiasts visiting.
Italian heritage
'Biblioteca Malatestiana' in Cesena
Situated in Cesena, Italy, the Biblioteca Malatestiana was founded in 1452 and is also a UNESCO World Heritage site.
It is the first public library in Europe and has largely remained the same since its founding.
The library contains over 400,000 volumes, including a stunning collection of incunabula and illuminated manuscripts. Making it a treasure trove for historians and book lovers alike.
Irish legacy
'Trinity College Library' at Kells
The town of Kells hosts part of the Trinity College Library's collection, called the Book of Kells—a ninth-century manuscript with lavishly decorated texts of the Gospels.
While the entire collection is not kept in Kells today (to preserve it, it's housed at the Trinity College Dublin itself), you can always visit this historic town where a lot of inspiration sprung from.
German archive
'Herzog August Bibliothek' at Wolfenbuttel
In the quaint town of Wolfenbuttel, Germany, the Herzog August Bibliothek serves as a testament to the legacy of Duke Augustus, who established it between 1635 and 1666.
This library is famous for its immense collection, which features over 1 million items.
Among these treasures are rare books dating back centuries and priceless maps that chronicle the history of European exploration.