Kerala mornings: Must-try breakfast dishes
What's the story
Kerala, with its lush landscapes and vibrant culture, presents a range of refreshing breakfast options ideal for scorching summer mornings.
The meals aren't just light but also filled with flavors that showcase the region's rich culinary heritage.
From traditional rice-based dishes to coconut-infused delights, Kerala's breakfasts promise to be a delightful start to the day.
Here are some details of these invigorating morning meals that can help you beat the heat.
Rice noodles
Idiyappam with coconut milk
Idiyappam, or string hoppers, is a common breakfast option in Kerala.
Prepared from rice flour, these soft and delicate noodles are steamed just right.
Generally served with sweetened coconut milk or a side of vegetable stew, idiyappam and coconut milk make for a light yet filling meal, perfect for warm mornings.
Steamed delight
Puttu and kadala curry
Another staple breakfast item of Kerala, puttu consists of coarsely ground rice flour layered with grated coconut, and steamed in cylindrical molds.
It is usually eaten with kadala curry, which is made with black chickpeas cooked in a spicy coconut gravy.
Together, they make a nutritious morning meal and keep you cool during summers.
Fermented pancakes
Appam with vegetable stew
Appam is a pancake made from fermented rice batter and coconut milk. It has soft centers and crispy edges. This dish is best accompanied with vegetable stew.
The stew is a mild curry made using vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and peas.
These are simmered in creamy coconut milk. It is lightly seasoned with spices like cinnamon or cardamom.
Crispy crepes
Dosa variations
Dosa is a South Indian staple, but Keralites are particularly fond of it.
It can be plain or masala dosa, the latter of which wraps a spiced potato mix in thin, crispy crepes.
Prepared with fermented lentil-rice batter, it's accompanied with chutneys, such as tomato or mint-coriander and sambar, a tamarind-spiced lentil broth.
This is perfect for hot days, refreshing and filling without being heavy.