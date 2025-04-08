5 lavender desserts that you'll love
What's the story
Lavender, with its subtle floral notes, has emerged as a favorite ingredient in desserts. Its distinctive flavor can elevate a simple sweet to a whole new level.
From cookies to cakes, lavender lends a dash of elegance and sophistication to everything.
Here are five amazing lavender dessert recipes you must try making at home. They are easy to whip up and will add a refreshing twist to your dessert table.
Cookie Delight
Lavender shortbread cookies
Lavender shortbread cookies are a perfect combination of buttery richness and floral aroma.
For these cookies, mix flour, sugar, butter, and dried culinary lavender in a bowl.
Roll into small balls, flatten them slightly, and bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 10 minutes.
You get a crisp cookie with melt-in-your-mouth texture that goes perfectly with tea or coffee.
Citrus twist
Lavender lemon cake
The zesty flavor of lemons and the gentle fragrance of lavender come together to create the perfect lavender lemon cake.
Prepare your favorite lemon cake batter and add one tablespoon of dried culinary lavender to it.
Bake as usual and finish with a glaze made from powdered sugar, lemon juice, and crushed lavender flowers for an extra burst of flavor.
Frozen treats
Lavender honey ice cream
Lavender honey ice cream is as creamy as it is aromatic.
Start by heating milk, cream, honey, and dried culinary lavender until just simmering.
Let it steep for thirty minutes before straining out the flowers.
Chill the mixture thoroughly before churning it in an ice cream maker according to manufacturer's instructions for smooth consistency.
Silky dessert
Lavender panna cotta
Lavender panna cotta makes for an elegant dessert that's surprisingly easy to prepare.
Heat heavy cream with sugar until dissolved; then add gelatin softened in cold water along with dried culinary lavender buds steeped briefly in hot water beforehand (strain them out).
Pour into molds or ramekins; chill until set—about four hours—for best results.
Berry bliss
Lavender blueberry muffins
Lavender blueberry muffins are ideal for breakfast or brunch gatherings alike!
Mix together flour, baking powder, salt, sugar, fresh blueberries, plus some finely chopped dried culinary lavenders into your usual muffin batter recipe.
Bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for around 25 minutes until golden brown on top while still moist inside, thanks largely to juicy berries within each bite!