What's the story

Lavender, with its subtle floral notes, has emerged as a favorite ingredient in desserts. Its distinctive flavor can elevate a simple sweet to a whole new level.

From cookies to cakes, lavender lends a dash of elegance and sophistication to everything.

Here are five amazing lavender dessert recipes you must try making at home. They are easy to whip up and will add a refreshing twist to your dessert table.