Tiny yet packed with flavor, poppy seeds have been a staple in various cuisines for centuries. These small seeds are known for their nutty taste and crunchy texture, making them a versatile ingredient in both sweet and savory dishes. From enhancing the flavor of baked goods to adding a unique twist to salads, poppy seeds can elevate your culinary creations. Here are five recipes that showcase the delightful potential of poppy seeds.

Muffins Lemon poppy seed muffins Lemon poppy seed muffins make for a refreshing start to your day. The zesty lemon and crunchy poppy seeds make for a delightful fusion of flavors. Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in one bowl. In another, combine milk, melted butter, lemon zest, and juice. Stir in dry ingredients and poppy seeds until just combined. Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 20 mins or until golden brown.

Dressing Poppy seed dressing Poppy seed dressing is an amazing way to add flavor to salads without making them overbearing. To make this dressing at home, whisk together olive oil, apple cider vinegar (or white wine vinegar if you prefer), honey (or maple syrup for sweetness), Dijon mustard for tanginess, and poppy seeds until well combined. Drizzle over fresh greens like spinach or arugula with sliced fruits like strawberries or oranges.

Bread Poppy seed bread Poppy seed bread makes the best accompaniment to soups or stews. Begin by mixing flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, buttermilk, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, and almond extract (if you want). Fold in a lot of poppies before pouring into greased loaf pans. Bake at 175 degrees Celsius for about 55 minutes until golden brown on top.

Cake Orange poppy seed cake Begin by creaming butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Then, beat in ingredients one at a time, followed by orange zest and juice, and sour cream. Alternately add sifted flour, baking powder, and soda. Fold in poppy seeds ensuring even distribution before pouring into a prepared tin. Bake at 160 degrees Celsius for 45 to 50 minutes.