Explore the world's most stunning salt flats
What's the story
Salt flats make for the most unique and breath-taking landscape for adventure travelers.
These vast, flat expanses of salt-crusted earth make for an out-of-the-world experience. It's visually stunning and exhilarating to explore.
From the reflective surfaces mirroring the sky to the endless horizons, salt flats set the best stage.
Be it photography, hiking, or just soaking in the surreal beauty, these natural wonders promise unforgettable adventures.
Bolivia
Visit Bolivia's Salar de Uyuni
Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia is arguably the most famous salt flat in the world. Spread over 10,000 square kilometers, it's also one of the biggest.
During some months, a thin layer of water covers its surface, creating a mirror effect that reflects clouds and sky to perfection. Photographers from around the world flock to capture its ethereal beauty.
Explore nearby attractions like Isla Incahuasi with its giant cacti.
Argentina
Explore Argentina's Salinas Grandes
Salinas Grandes in Argentina presents yet another breathtaking salt flat experience.
Spanning over some 6,000 square kilometers across two provinces, this place treats visitors with expansive white lands beneath pristine blue skies.
The region can be reached via road, and one can opt for guided tours to learn about local mining and indigenous culture.
The glaring contrast between white salt crusts and nearby mountains makes it a perfect place for photography lovers.
Utah
Experience Utah's Bonneville Salt Flats
Spread over 30,000 acres, the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah, near Wendover City, are known for land speed records.
Located along Interstate 80 towards Nevada, this region hosts racing events and high-speed driving opportunities during the dry seasons of late summer, usually August-October.
The plains have been home to such activities since the early twentieth century and attracts enthusiasts from across the world.
Chile
Marvel at Chile's Atacama Desert salt flats
Chile's Atacama Desert is home to stunning salt flats such as Salar de Atacama in Los Flamencos National Reserve.
The region is marked by the variety of ecosystems with dry terrains and scanty vegetation.
It's a constantly evolving region, known worldwide for its natural beauty and peculiar ecological features.
You can visit these flats and witness the expanse and peace of one of the driest places on Earth.