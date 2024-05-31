Next Article

Kashmir on your plate

Discover vegan Kashmiri Wazwan delights

By Anujj Trehaan 03:28 pm May 31, 202403:28 pm

What's the story Kashmiri Wazwan is renowned for its rich, aromatic meat-based dishes. However, it also embraces delightful vegan options that stay true to the cuisine's essence while catering to a plant-based diet. In this exploration, we will introduce you to five hearty vegan dishes. Each dish uniquely brings the authentic taste of Kashmir to your table, offering a plant-based twist on traditional favorites.

Dum olav: The spiced potato delicacy

Dum olav, or dum aloo, is a comforting dish where potatoes are cooked slowly in a blend of fennel and ginger powder, with a hint of asafoetida for that authentic touch. This dish gets its depth from the vibrant red color of Kashmiri chili powder and is often finished with a sprinkle of dried fenugreek leaves.

Chok wangun: Tangy eggplant treat

Chok wangun features eggplants sauteed then simmered in a rich tamarind gravy, striking a perfect balance between tangy and spicy. The essence of this dish lies in perfectly cooking the eggplants before they're immersed in the flavorful gravy, ensuring each bite is infused with Kashmir's unique flavors. This process guarantees a memorable taste experience, highlighting the culinary tradition of the region.

Nadir monje: Crispy lotus stem fritters

Nadir monje features thinly sliced lotus stems coated in a spiced gram flour batter, deep-fried to golden perfection. These crispy fritters offer an addictive crunch, making them an excellent vegan snack or side dish. Perfectly pairing with mint or tamarind chutney, nadir monje brings a delightful crunch that complements the rich flavors of traditional Kashmiri cuisine.

Mujh gaad: Vegan fish alternative

A vegan reinterpretation of mujh gaad uses slices of root vegetables like bottle gourd or carrots, marinated in turmeric, then fried to achieve a crisp texture. These are subsequently simmered in a gravy made from radishes, seasoned with caraway seeds among other spices. This method ingenously replicates the traditional fish curry's texture and flavor, offering a plant-based alternative that doesn't compromise on taste.

Lyodur tschaman: Creamy cottage cheese substitute

Traditionally featuring paneer, lyodur tschaman adapts for vegans with tofu as a substitute. This tofu is gently cooked in a gravy laced with turmeric and enriched with ground cashews to add creaminess. The curry, mild yet full of flavor, uses aromatic spices like cardamom and clove to faithfully recreate the classic comfort food experience without dairy, perfectly capturing the essence of the original dish.