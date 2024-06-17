In brief Simplifying... In brief To avoid luggage damage, travelers are advised to turn up suitcase wheels and book direct flights.

The global market for airport baggage handling systems is expected to grow significantly, thanks to increased air travel and automated systems.

However, using padlocks on luggage might attract thieves, so consider less conspicuous security methods. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Baggage handler warns of potential luggage delays due to ribbons

By Simran Jeet 02:32 pm Jun 17, 202402:32 pm

What's the story A baggage handler at Dublin Airport has warned that the common practice of tying ribbons to suitcases could potentially delay luggage arrival. The ribbons, used as identifiers, can interfere with the scanning process in the baggage hall. If a bag cannot be automatically scanned due to such attachments, it may require manual processing and risk not making it onto the flight.

Baggage issues

Stickers and marzipan: Unexpected causes of luggage delays

In addition to ribbons, stickers on luggage can also disrupt the scanning process, according to John, a baggage handler at Dublin Airport. He advises travelers to remove any stickers before check-in. Surprisingly, packing marzipan or almond sweet dough in your luggage could also cause issues as it shares the same density as some explosives. This could lead to your bag being pulled aside for a search.

Travel tips

Preventive measures to avoid luggage damage and loss

The Department of Transportation states that airlines are responsible for repairing or reimbursing passengers for damaged baggage. To prevent damage, travelers are advised to turn up suitcase wheels before drop-off. The measures implemented by luggage handlers at Dublin Airport should reduce travelers' anxiety during their journeys. To avoid misplaced bags, booking direct flights is recommended and printing an itinerary to place in the case's front pocket can assist airport employees in locating missing luggage.

Market growth

Global market for airport baggage handling systems on the rise

A recent industry report indicates a significant expected growth in the market for airport baggage handling systems worldwide. The market is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.67% from 2024 to 2032, reaching $13.05 billion (₹10,90,24,78,95,000), up from $7.30 billion (₹6,09,87,04,70,000) in 2023. This growth is attributed to an increase in air travel globally and the adoption of automated baggage handling systems by airports around the world.

Locking bags

Risks of using padlocks on luggage

Using padlocks on luggage can unintentionally signal its contents as valuable to thieves. Enhanced security measures might indicate to a thief that the suitcase holds something worth stealing. This perception can make locked bags more attractive targets. Travelers should consider less conspicuous ways to secure their belongings, possibly opting for anti-theft features built into luggage or choosing less obvious security methods to avoid drawing unwanted attention.