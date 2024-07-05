In brief Simplifying... In brief Explore Dubrovnik's rich history by walking its ancient city walls and visiting its museums, including the thought-provoking War Photo Limited.

Immerse yourself in the local culture through the city's culinary scene, sampling fresh produce and traditional dishes at Gundulic Square Market and local tavernas.

Don't miss the natural beauty of Lokrum Island, with its botanical gardens, peacocks, and the unique Dead Sea, where you can float effortlessly in its high-salinity waters.

Dubrovnik's historic and culinary week walkabout

By Anujj Trehaan 06:12 pm Jul 05, 202406:12 pm

What's the story Dubrovnik, a stunning city on the Adriatic Sea, is celebrated for its Old Town, encircled by massive 16th-century stone walls. Its well-preserved buildings range from the baroque St. Blaise Church to the Renaissance Sponza Palace and Gothic Rector's Palace, now a history museum. With its spectacular architecture, Dubrovnik also offers an array of delicious local cuisines, promising an unforgettable culinary journey.

Day 1-2

Explore the ancient city walls

Begin your journey walking Dubrovnik's ancient city walls for breathtaking views of the Old Town and Adriatic Sea. This two-kilometer trek passes through forts, towers, and bastions that have safeguarded the city for centuries. It's a unique way to grasp its history and architectural marvels. To avoid the heat, early morning or late afternoon are the best times for this walk.

Day 3-4

Delight in local cuisine

Spend two days exploring Dubrovnik's culinary scene. Begin at Gundulic Square Market, where locals offer fresh fruits, vegetables, and homemade cheeses each morning. Sample figs, olives, and cheeses. For lunch or dinner, visit a cozy taverna to try traditional dishes like black risotto or zelena menestra (green stew). These meals aren't just food; they're a deep dive into the culture and history of Dubrovnik.

Day 5

Unwind at Lokrum Island

Embark on a short ferry journey to Lokrum Island, a haven of natural beauty. The island is adorned with botanical gardens and peacocks that roam freely. Its clear blue waters offer ideal spots for swimming and cooling off. Not to be missed is the Dead Sea, a small salt lake where the high salinity allows for effortless floating, providing a unique and memorable experience.

Day 6-7

Discover art and history

Dedicate your last two days in Dubrovnik exploring its museums and galleries that house centuries-old art and artifacts showcasing the city's rich cultural heritage. Don't miss visiting Rector's Palace Museum for historical insights or War Photo Limited for contemporary exhibitions that provoke thought about peace and conflict. Wandering through these spaces offers another layer of understanding this magnificent city beyond its physical beauty.