Duck walking is a great way to strengthen the muscles of the lower body

Duck walking: The simple exercise with big benefits

By Vinita Jain 09:53 am Jul 02, 202609:53 am

What's the story

Duck walking, a quirky exercise that mimics the waddle of a duck, is gaining attention for its health benefits. This unusual movement pattern engages various muscle groups and offers a range of physical advantages. While it may seem unconventional, incorporating duck walking into your routine can enhance fitness levels and improve overall well-being. Here are five surprising health benefits of this unique exercise.