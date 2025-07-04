Fix eye strain with these 5 home remedies

In today's digital age, eye strain is a common problem. Anyone who spends hours in front of screens is likely to be a victim of the issue. Eye strain can cause discomfort, headaches, and even blurred vision. Luckily, there are some easy home remedies that can help you combat the symptoms without the hassle of expensive treatments or medications. Here are five effective DIY solutions to ease eye strain and promote better eye health.

Breaks Use the 20-20-20 rule The 20-20-20 rule is a simple technique to reduce eye strain. Every 20 minutes, take a break from your screen and look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This practice helps relax the eye muscles and reduces fatigue caused by prolonged screen time.

Warmth Apply warm compresses A warm compress can be a great way to soothe your tired eyes since it increases blood circulation around them. Just soak a clean cloth in warm water, wring it out and place it over your closed eyes for about five minutes. This technique helps relax strained muscles and gives relief from the discomfort.

Blinking Blink more often Frequent blinking is key to keeping your eyes moist, particularly while staring at screens for hours together. It prevents the dryness usually caused by prolonged screen time. By consciously blinking more frequently while using a digital device, you can keep your eyes well-lubricated. This simple yet effective habit is essential to keep the surface of your eyes moist and comfortable.

Settings Adjust screen settings Adjusting your screen settings can go a long way in minimizing eye strain. Dim the brightness of your device according to the ambient light in the room, increase text size, if needed, and apply blue light filters or night mode features (available on most devices) to reduce glare.