Fix indigestion naturally with papaya seeds

Indigestion can be quite an uncomfortable experience, often resulting in bloating and discomfort. These days, natural remedies are becoming increasingly popular for their ability to ease such issues without any side effects. Papaya seeds, specifically, have been known for their digestive benefits. These tiny seeds are rich in enzymes that can help with digestion and gut health. Here are different ways to use papaya seeds to relieve indigestion naturally.

Chew seeds Chewing papaya seeds for digestive health Chewing papaya seeds directly is one of the easiest ways to reap their digestive benefits. The seeds are rich in enzymes such as papain which may help in breaking down proteins in the stomach, easing symptoms of indigestion. Start off with a small amount, say five-six seeds, and increase gradually if required. Be sure to chew them well before swallowing to reap their benefits.

Seed powder Making papaya seed powder Another way is to prepare a powder of dried papaya seeds. The powder can be sprinkled on salads or added to smoothies for an effortless way to incorporate it into your diet. To prepare the powder, dry the seeds in sunlight or in a dehydrator until they are completely dry. Thereafter, grind them to a fine consistency in a blender or grinder.

Salad addition Incorporating papaya seeds in salads Adding whole or crushed papaya seeds to salads not just adds flavor but also ensures better digestion. The seeds come with a mildly peppery flavor, which complements different salad ingredients, making them even better. Just like black peppercorns, you can sprinkle these seeds over your favorite salads to enjoy a different taste and digestion benefits.

Seed tea Creating papaya seed tea Papaya seed tea is another option for those who prefer liquid remedies. To prepare this tea, crush one tablespoon of fresh papaya seeds and steep them in hot water for about 10 minutes before straining out the solids. Drinking this tea after meals may help soothe indigestion by promoting better digestion through its enzyme content.