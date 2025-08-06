Pet care 101: Try these eco-friendly dog bathing solutions

Bathing your dog can be quite a task, particularly when you're trying to be mindful of the environment. Most commercial pet shampoos contain chemicals that can be not just harsh on your dog's skin but also detrimental to the environment. Luckily, there are eco-friendly alternatives using common household supplies that can keep your furry friend clean without compromising on sustainability . They're simple, cost-effective, and gentle on both your pet and the planet.

Natural deodorizer Baking soda for odor control Baking soda is another versatile household item that works wonders with its odor-neutralizing properties. To use it as a dog bath alternative, all you have to do is sprinkle some baking soda onto your dog's coat and rub it in gently. Let it sit for a few minutes before brushing it out thoroughly. This absorbs odors and leaves your dog's coat smelling fresh without water/soap.

Soothing cleanser Oatmeal paste for sensitive skin If your dog suffers from sensitive or itchy skin, oatmeal is a great pick as it is very soothing. To prepare an oatmeal paste, grind plain oats into a fine powder and mix with water to get a thick consistency. Apply this paste on your dog's wet coat, massage gently and rinse well with warm water. This natural cleanser relieves irritation and keeps their skin moisturized.

Natural shine enhancer Vinegar rinse for shiny coats Vinegar, a natural shine enhancer and deodorizer, can give a boost to your dog's coat shine. Mix apple cider vinegar and water in equal parts in a spray bottle. Spray onto your dog's coat after a plain water bath, keeping away from the eyes and ears. Rinse after a few minutes to remove buildup and enhance fur shine.