It can also be added to baked goods for extra moisture and flavor, used as a unique sandwich spread, or incorporated into marinades to enhance their taste.

By Simran Jeet 10:33 am Dec 19, 202410:33 am

What's the story Orange marmalade, made from the zest and juice of bitter oranges combined with sugar, has been a staple in kitchens around the world for hundreds of years. Its unique balance of sweetness and bitterness provides a special touch to a wide range of dishes, from breakfast to dinner. This article explores five unexpected ways to incorporate orange marmalade into your cooking routine, turning everyday meals into extraordinary culinary experiences.

Glazing

Sweet and savory glazes

Use orange marmalade to create delicious sweet and savory glazes for vegetables and proteins like tofu or tempeh. Simply mix the marmalade with soy sauce, garlic, and ginger for a zesty glaze. This combination balances the marmalade's sweetness with soy sauce's umami, perfectly complementing your main dishes. It's perfect for adding a flavorful twist to roasted or grilled dishes.

Dressing

Flavorful salad dressings

Mixing orange marmalade, olive oil, vinegar, mustard, and a pinch of salt and pepper creates a unique salad dressing that adds a refreshing citrus twist to green salads. The marmalade provides a hint of sweetness while also adding body and texture to the dressing. This dressing is super easy to make and versatile enough to pair with any combination of salad greens and vegetables.

Baking

Baking with marmalade

Adding orange marmalade to your baked goods like muffins or cakes makes them extra moist and flavorful. You can either stir it into the batter or use it as a surprise layer of gooey goodness in the middle of a cake. The tangy-sweet citrus taste of marmalade goes perfectly with both chocolate and vanilla, adding a unique twist to your favorite treats.

Spreading

Creative sandwich spreads

Take your sandwiches to the next level by spreading a layer of orange marmalade. It's delicious with cream cheese on bagels or toast for breakfast. For lunch, try it with whole grain mustard on a cheese sandwich. The sweet tanginess of the marmalade and mustard pairs perfectly with the creamy cheese. Yummy!

Marinading

Enhancing marinades

Orange marmalade is great for marinades! It adds a depth of flavor that won't overpower your veggies. Just mix it with some olive oil, lemon juice, your favorite herbs like rosemary or thyme, and a little garlic. Marinate your veggies in that before roasting, and you're in for a treat. The sugar in the marmalade helps caramelize everything, creating dishes that are bursting with flavor but not too sweet. Perfect!