Embrace the outdoors with Nordic walking

By Anujj Trehaan 09:04 am Nov 06, 202409:04 am

What's the story Nordic walking is a full-body workout that amplifies regular walking through the use of poles akin to those used in skiing. This activity fuses cardiovascular exercise with a nature hike, proving a popular choice for individuals seeking to boost their fitness levels while relishing the great outdoors. It's convenient, needs minimal gear, and can be customized to any fitness level.

Gear up

Choosing the right gear

The most important part of Nordic walking is choosing the right poles. They should be tall enough to reach from the ground to your armpits, so your arms can bend at a ninety-degree angle when you hold them. Look for lightweight and strong materials like carbon fiber or aluminum. And, of course, wear comfortable shoes with good support and clothes that allow you to move freely.

Technique matters

Mastering the technique

Using the correct technique in Nordic walking is crucial to get the most benefit and avoid injury. Start by holding your poles lightly and letting them swing naturally with your stride. Plant the pole on the ground as you step forward with the opposite foot. Push off with each pole plant to propel yourself forward, using your upper body in addition to your legs.

Find your rhythm

Setting your pace

Beginners should initially focus on walking at a comfortable pace, ensuring they maintain control and proper form with the poles. As they gain confidence and become more comfortable with the technique, it's advantageous to start progressively increasing their speed and intensity. Incorporating intervals of faster walking or introducing uphill sections can significantly enhance the cardiovascular benefits and add variety to their exercise routine, making it more enjoyable and effective.

Nature's call

Connecting with nature

Nordic walking is the perfect way to immerse yourself in nature while getting a great workout. Choose picturesque trails in parks, forests, or alongside waterways to truly connect with the natural world. Pay attention to the sounds of birds, rustling leaves, and take deep breaths of fresh air to boost your mental and physical well-being. This is a fantastic way for beginners to combine fitness with a love of nature.