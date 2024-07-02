In brief Simplifying... In brief 'Unbroken', 'Educated', and 'The Diary of Anne Frank' are three non-fiction books that inspire young adults.

Empowering journeys: Non-fiction books for young adults

By Anujj Trehaan 04:35 pm Jul 02, 2024

What's the story In a world where young adults are constantly bombarded with messages about who they should be, nonfiction books that focus on empowerment can serve as a beacon of inspiration. These stories of real-life heroes, overcoming adversity, and personal growth can guide young readers toward building resilience and finding their own paths. Here are some must-reads in this genre.

'I Am Malala'

I Am Malala by Malala Yousafzai is the inspiring story of a Pakistani girl who defied Taliban oppression for her right to education and survived an assassination attempt. This narrative is not just about survival but highlights the importance of education and resisting injustice. It's crucial for young adults to see the significant impact one individual can make in the world.

'Unbroken'

Unbroken by Laura Hillenbrand tells of Louis Zamperini, an Olympic runner and World War II hero. His survival on a raft for 47 days after a plane crash into the Pacific Ocean, and subsequent capture by the Japanese navy, showcases resilience, hope, and forgiveness in the face of dire circumstances. It's an inspiring narrative for anyone navigating challenges.

'Educated'

Educated by Tara Westover is a profound memoir about growing up in a strict and abusive household in rural Idaho with no formal education. Tara's journey to self-discovery through learning, leading her to earn a Ph.D. from Cambridge University, underscores the transformative power of education and self-belief. It's particularly relevant for young adults navigating their identities and aspirations.

'The Diary of Anne Frank'

The Diary of Anne Frank is a classic that provides insight into the human spirit from a young girl's perspective while hiding from Nazis. Anne's reflections offer historical context and lessons on empathy, resilience, and hope. This diary serves as a crucial reminder of the impact of intolerance and the significance of standing against it for young readers.