Frozen frontiers: Books about icy adventure tales for families

By Anujj Trehaan 12:35 pm Jun 20, 202412:35 pm

What's the story Exploring icy landscapes and braving the cold has always fascinated adventurers. This collection of books takes families on thrilling journeys through frozen frontiers, offering tales of courage, survival, and the beauty of some of the most challenging environments on Earth. Each story is suitable for readers of all ages, making them perfect for shared family reading time.

Book 1

'The Call of the Wild'

The Call of the Wild by Jack London takes readers to the Yukon during the Klondike Gold Rush, following Buck, a domestic dog turned sled dog. Through Buck's eyes, we experience the Arctic wilderness's harsh realities and beauty. This classic adventure also explores themes of survival and finding one's place in the world, making it a compelling read for all ages.

Book 2

'The Bear'

The Bear by Raymond Briggs is a beautifully illustrated graphic novel that tells the story of a young girl named Tilly who befriends a massive polar bear. This heartwarming tale explores themes of friendship, imagination and the magic of childhood. The book's stunning artwork brings to life both the cozy interiors and icy exteriors, making it an enchanting read for families.

Book 3

'Endurance: Shackleton's Incredible Voyage'

Endurance: Shackleton's Incredible Voyage by Alfred Lansing is the true story of Ernest Shackleton and his crew's survival in Antarctica in 1914. Their ship was trapped and crushed by ice, but they survived on ice packs for months and journeyed across the sea to find help. This non-fiction tale is a testament to human resilience, reading like an adventure novel.

Book 4

'The Snow Child'

The Snow Child by Eowyn Ivey is inspired by Russian fairy tales, set in the 1920s in Alaska. A couple, unable to have children, creates a snow child during the first snowfall, who transforms into a girl named Faina with mysterious connections to the surrounding wilderness. This story merges fantasy with realistic depictions of frontier life, capturing the magic and challenges of their existence.