Gruyere cheese is the star of the show in Swiss fondue, serving as the foundation for most recipes.

This hard yellow cheese boasts a nutty, slightly sweet flavor that shines when melted, making it the ideal choice for a velvety, dip-worthy fondue.

For a truly Swiss fondue experience, don't skimp on quality Gruyere.

It should constitute around 50% to 60% of the cheese in traditional recipes.