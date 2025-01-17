Essential cheeses you need for making authentic Swiss fondue
Swiss fondue is a mass favorite renowned for its velvety warmth and intricate symphony of flavors.
Hailing from the heart of Switzerland, this shared indulgence revolves around melted cheese - but not just any cheese can claim to create true Swiss fondue.
Mastering the art of cheese selection is key for any aspiring fondue enthusiast.
Gruyère
Gruyere: The foundation cheese
Gruyere cheese is the star of the show in Swiss fondue, serving as the foundation for most recipes.
This hard yellow cheese boasts a nutty, slightly sweet flavor that shines when melted, making it the ideal choice for a velvety, dip-worthy fondue.
For a truly Swiss fondue experience, don't skimp on quality Gruyere.
It should constitute around 50% to 60% of the cheese in traditional recipes.
Emmental
Emmental: Adding complexity
Emmental is the second hard cheese that is essential for a traditional Swiss fondue.
Its mild but notably nutty flavor pairs well with Gruyere, adding complexity to the taste of the fondue.
In combination with Gruyere, Emmental contributes to a velvety texture perfect for clinging to bread or vegetables.
It typically makes up 30% to 40% of the total cheese used.
Appenzeller
Appenzeller: A bold touch
Looking to give your fondue some personality? Reach for Appenzeller - it's strong, fruity, and spicy.
This semi-hard cheese has been made in Switzerland's Appenzell region since the Middle Ages, and it brings a special kick that can really jazz up your fondue.
It's not typically included in the most basic recipes, but adding around 10% Appenzeller is a great way to make your Swiss fondue stand out.
Raclette
Raclette: For creaminess
Raclette, while not a conventional choice for Swiss fondue, imparts additional creaminess and a distinct flavor profile.
This semi-hard cheese, renowned for its superior melting characteristics, delivers a robust, earthy flavor.
It pairs harmoniously with the aforementioned cheeses.
Due to Raclette's strong flavor, it should be used judiciously when incorporating it into your fondue blend.
Ideally, it should comprise no more than 10% of the total cheese mixture.
Quality
Cheese quality matters
The key to a great Swiss fondue is choosing the right cheeses.
Selecting artisanal or high-quality versions of Gruyere, Emmental, Appenzeller, and Raclette will make a huge difference in both flavor and texture.
While it might be tempting to go for cheaper alternatives or pre-shredded options for convenience, investing in good-quality block cheeses that you grate yourself will guarantee your fondue is as authentic and delicious as possible.