What's the story

Arepa, a beloved staple in South American cuisine, particularly in Colombia and Venezuela, traces its roots to the pre-Columbian era.

This unassuming delicacy, crafted from pre-cooked corn flour, has evolved over centuries, reflecting the tastes and cultural influences of each era.

From its indigenous origins to its modern-day global popularity, the arepa's history serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of simple, wholesome sustenance.