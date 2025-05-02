Essential dried herbs every kitchen needs
Dried herbs are a must-have in vegetarian kitchens, as they provide an effortless way to flavor and perfume your food.
They are easily storable, can last long, and can be used in multiple recipes.
Be it soups, stews, or salads, the right dried herbs can amp up your cooking.
Here are some essential dried herbs that every vegetarian kitchen should stock.
Basil: A versatile favorite
Basil comes with a sweet, slightly peppery taste. It complements tomatoes well and is widely used in Italian recipes such as pasta sauces and pizzas.
Even when dried, basil retains much of its aromatic quality. It is also great for seasoning soups and stews or sprinkling on salad dressings for an extra layer of taste.
Oregano: Mediterranean essential
Oregano is an essential Mediterranean ingredient, its powerful flavor enhances tomato-based dishes so well.
It is often used in pizza sauces, marinades, and roasted veggies.
Dried oregano has a stronger flavor than fresh oregano, which is why it's great for long-cooking recipes that need time for flavors to develop.
Thyme: Earthy aroma enhancer
Thyme provides an earthy aroma that makes the flavors of many vegetarian dishes richer, such as roasted potatoes or vegetable soups.
Its mild minty undertones make it versatile enough to be used across various cuisines, from French to Middle Eastern cooking styles.
Dried thyme also stands well in cooking processes without losing its distinct character.
Rosemary: Woody fragrance booster
Rosemary's woody fragrance and hints of pine make it perfect (when used sparingly) in breads or roasted vegetables (carrots or potatoes).
Its intense nature calls for careful addition to not overpower the other flavors.
Experienced cooks love rosemary for adding depth while maintaining the balance of the dish's overall taste.