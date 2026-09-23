Europe's most beautiful coastal hikes: A list
What's the story
Europe is home to some of the most beautiful coastal hikes, which are perfect for those looking for peace and a connection with nature. These trails give you a chance to explore the continent's diverse coastlines, from rocky cliffs to sandy beaches. If you want to escape the hustle and bustle of city life, these hikes are the perfect way to do so. Here are some of Europe's most peaceful coastal hikes.
#1
The Cinque Terre Trail
The Cinque Terre Trail in Italy connects five picturesque villages along the Ligurian Sea.
The trail offers stunning views of colorful houses perched on cliffs and terraced vineyards.
The hike is relatively easy, making it accessible for most people.
Along the way, you can enjoy local cuisine and interact with friendly locals, who are always happy to share stories about their region.
#2
Portugal's Rota Vicentina
Portugal's Rota Vicentina is a network of walking trails along the Alentejo and Algarve coasts.
This trail system offers a unique opportunity to explore unspoiled beaches and dramatic cliffs.
The Fishermen's Trail is particularly popular for its rugged beauty and tranquility. Hikers can spot diverse wildlife and enjoy panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean.
#3
Spain's Camino de Santiago coastal route
Spain's Camino de Santiago has a coastal route that runs along northern Spain's beautiful coastline.
This lesser-known route offers a peaceful alternative to the more crowded inland paths.
It passes through charming fishing villages, lush forests, and stunning coastal vistas.
Hikers can immerse themselves in local culture by visiting small towns along the way.
#4
Norway's Lofoten Islands trails
The Lofoten Islands in Norway are famous for their dramatic landscapes and serene hiking trails.
These trails wind through mountains, valleys, and along pristine beaches with crystal-clear waters.
The Lofoten archipelago is known for its unique geological formations and vibrant ecosystems, making it a paradise for nature lovers seeking solitude amidst breathtaking scenery.
#5
Greece's Samaria Gorge hike
The Samaria Gorge hike on Crete is one of Greece's most famous trails but remains relatively peaceful due to its remote location in the White Mountains National Park.
This 16-kilometer-long gorge offers stunning views as it winds through narrow passages between towering cliffs before opening up at Agia Roumeli beach on Libyan Sea shores.