Summarize Simplifying... In short Plan a glamping trip in Lapland, Finland for a chance to witness the northern lights, enjoy luxurious amenities, and book early for the best spots.

Embark on a husky safari across snowy landscapes, immerse yourself in the rich culture of the indigenous Sami people, or find tranquility snowshoeing through serene forests.

Lapland offers a unique blend of adventure, culture, and peaceful nature exploration. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Calling all travel freaks

Experience Lapland, Finland: Glamping under the northern lights

By Anujj Trehaan 11:59 am Oct 10, 202411:59 am

What's the story Lapland, Finland, offers a unique travel experience for those looking to combine luxury with adventure. Glamping under the northern lights provides an unforgettable way to witness one of nature's most spectacular displays. Set in the remote wilderness, these camps offer all the comforts of home while allowing travelers to immerse themselves in the beauty of the Arctic landscape.

Site selection

Choosing your glamping site

When planning your glamping trip in Lapland, finding the right site is essential. Choose locations with clear skies and minimal light pollution to increase your chances of witnessing the northern lights. Many sites also feature luxurious amenities, including saunas and hot tubs. It's wise to research and book early, as these sought-after spots tend to fill up fast during the prime viewing seasons.

Husky safari

Embarking on a husky safari

A husky safari is an exhilarating way to explore Lapland's snowy landscapes. These tours range from a few hours to several days and allow you to mush your own team of dogs through pristine forests and over frozen lakes. It's not only an adventure but also a unique opportunity to connect with these incredible animals and learn about their care from experienced guides.

Sami experience

Exploring Sami culture

The indigenous Sami people have lived in Lapland for thousands of years, and their rich culture is an integral part of the region's identity. Visitors can engage with this heritage by visiting a Sami village, where you can learn about traditional reindeer herding, try local foods prepared over an open fire, and listen to stories about Sami legends and folklore.

Snowshoeing adventure

Snowshoeing through silent forests

Snowshoeing offers a peaceful exploration of Lapland's snowy landscapes. Guided tours lead through forests, revealing wildlife tracks amidst the serene beauty of nature. Suitable for all fitness levels, it provides a gentle yet immersive outdoor activity. This quiet adventure allows participants to experience the Arctic wilderness, making it an ideal choice for those seeking tranquility in nature.