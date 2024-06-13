Next Article

Experience the northern lights by rail in Sweden

By Anujj Trehaan 04:51 pm Jun 13, 2024

What's the story Sweden offers a unique way to witness the spectacular northern lights: by train. This journey takes you through the heart of the Swedish Lapland, providing a comfortable and scenic route to one of nature's most breathtaking displays. The trip not only promises an unforgettable view of the auroras but also showcases Sweden's pristine landscapes, making it a memorable experience.

Plan your trip during peak season

To see the northern lights at their best, plan your visit from late September to March. This time is ideal as it brings the longest nights, particularly above the Arctic Circle, where it remains dark for most of the day. The colder months are also beneficial as they generally offer clearer skies. These conditions significantly enhance your chances of experiencing the magnificent northern lights.

Choose the right train route

The most popular route for experiencing the northern lights by rail starts in Stockholm and ends in Kiruna. This overnight journey offers a restful travel experience, moving passengers closer to their aurora viewing destination. Once in Kiruna, visitors have the opportunity to explore nearby attractions like Abisko National Park, which is celebrated for its clear skies and superior chances of seeing the northern lights.

Stay in unique accommodations

Enhance your northern lights experience by choosing unique accommodations like the Ice Hotel in Jukkasjarvi or a cozy mountain lodge in Abisko. These places offer more than just a place to sleep; they immerse you in Swedish culture and nature. Staying outside urban areas also means less light pollution, making the northern lights easier to see and enjoy.

Explore during daylight hours

While waiting for nightfall and a chance to see the auroras, there are plenty of daytime activities to enjoy. Embark on a dog sledding adventure through snowy forests or take a snowshoe hike in one of Lapland's national parks. These activities offer a glimpse into local life and allow you to appreciate Sweden's stunning winter landscape.