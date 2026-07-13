Lombardy's most beautiful gardens: A list
What's the story
Lombardy, a picturesque region in northern Italy, is famous for its stunning gardens. These green spaces provide a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. For those who love nature and history, garden tours in Lombardy are an excellent way to explore the area's rich botanical heritage. From Renaissance gardens to contemporary landscapes, each tour offers a unique glimpse into Italy's horticultural artistry.
#1
Explore Villa Melzi's historical gardens
Villa Melzi d'Eril's gardens in Bellagio are a fine example of neoclassical design.
Established in the early 19th century, the gardens are adorned with exotic plants from all over the world.
Visitors can stroll through pathways lined with statues and fountains, enjoying stunning views of Lake Como.
The garden's historical significance and aesthetic appeal make it a must-visit for garden lovers.
#2
Discover Parco Giardino Sigurta's vast landscapes
Parco Giardino Sigurta, located near Verona, is one of Italy's most beautiful parks.
Spread over 60 hectares, it features a variety of themed gardens, including a rose garden with over 30,000 blooms.
The park also has meandering paths that lead to ponds and hills, giving visitors a chance to explore its diverse landscapes on foot or by bike.
#3
Visit Castello di Trauttmansdorff's botanical wonders
Castello di Trauttmansdorff in Merano is not just a castle but also home to one of Europe's finest botanical gardens.
The Terraced Gardens offer more than 80 different garden landscapes from around the world.
Each landscape showcases plants from different climates, such as tropical rainforests or Mediterranean coasts, in an educational, yet visually stunning, setting.
#4
Experience Villa Carlotta's art and nature blend
Villa Carlotta in Tremezzo is famous for its art collection and botanical diversity.
The villa houses sculptures, paintings, and more, amidst lush greenery with azaleas, rhododendrons, and camellias.
The flowering seasons, particularly in spring, attract tourists, making it an ideal destination for art lovers and nature enthusiasts alike.