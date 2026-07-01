Learn needle tatting with these simple patterns
What's the story
Needle tatting is a delicate art of creating intricate lace patterns using a needle and thread. Unlike shuttle tatting, needle tatting offers a different approach to crafting lace, making it accessible to many. The following five patterns are perfect for beginners looking to explore this craft. Each pattern provides an opportunity to practice essential techniques while creating beautiful designs that can be used in various projects.
Basic rings
Simple ring pattern
The simple ring pattern is one of the first things that beginners learn in needle tatting. It consists of making a series of knots around a core thread, forming a ring shape. This pattern is ideal for practicing tension control and knot placement. Once you master this basic technique, you can use it as a building block for more complex designs.
Flower links
Daisy chain pattern
The daisy chain pattern is a series of connected rings that resemble flowers linked by short chains of thread. This pattern introduces the concept of joining rings with chains, allowing beginners to practice both techniques simultaneously. The daisy chain is versatile and can be used in anything from bookmarks to decorative trims.
Decorative loops
Picot edge pattern
The picot edge pattern adds decorative loops along the edges of rings or chains in needle tatting. These loops, called picots, add texture and visual interest to any design. Beginners can practice creating evenly spaced picots by working them into their existing projects or trying out new ones with this embellishment.
Love shape
Heart motif pattern
The heart motif pattern is a great way to combine different elements of needle tatting into one cohesive design. It consists of making curved shapes with rings and chains that come together to form a heart shape. This pattern helps beginners understand how different techniques work together to create more intricate designs.
Reading accessory
Bookmark design pattern
A bookmark design is an ideal project for beginners who want something practical yet beautiful out of their first few attempts at needle tatting. It usually involves simple motifs like leaves or flowers, connected by straight lines or curves made from chains and rings. This is done repeatedly until the desired length is achieved, all while honing skills learned earlier through other patterns mentioned above.