Belgium is a paradise for chocolate lovers, offering a variety of treats from pralines, truffles, and bars to edible chocolate sculptures.

Each delicacy, known for its high cocoa content and unique flavors, showcases the country's mastery in chocolate-making.

For a deeper dive, Belgian chocolate tasting tours offer a chance to witness the process and sample these delights firsthand.

Exploring Belgium's chocolate delights

By Anujj Trehaan 01:58 pm Jan 02, 202501:58 pm

What's the story Belgium is world-famous for its delicious chocolate - if you visit, you simply have to try some! With a long tradition dating back to the 19th century, Belgian chocolate is a guarantee of quality and fine craftsmanship. This article guides you through some of Belgium's most beloved chocolate treats, highlighting what makes each of them special.02

Praline

The praline: A Belgian invention

The praline, a chocolate shell with a soft, often surprising center, was born in Belgium in 1912. It provides an infinite universe of flavors and shapes, making it the ultimate treat for chocolate enthusiasts. Its exceptional quality stems from a high cocoa content and a complete absence of vegetable fats. This guarantees a pure, intense taste.

Truffles

Luxurious Belgian truffles

Belgium's chocolate prowess doesn't end with pralines. Truffles are another shining star. These delicacies are crafted from ganache (chocolate blended with cream) and enrobed in cocoa powder or chocolate. The secret to Belgian truffles lies in their velvety texture and profound flavor. Many are infused with liqueurs or unique spices, introducing an unexpected dimension to their taste.

Bars

Iconic chocolate bars

Belgian chocolate bars are world-famous for their superior quality. Unlike regular chocolate bars, Belgian ones feature higher cocoa percentages (50% to 85%). This is perfect for people who prefer less sweetness and more intense cocoa taste. Plus, some bars offer unique additions like sea salt or caramelized nuts, elevating your tasting experience with memorable flavors.

Sculptures

Chocolate sculptures: Art meets taste

In Belgium, chocolate isn't just food; it's a whole art form. Master chocolatiers create intricate sculptures out of chocolate, depicting anything from animals to replicas of famous landmarks. These creations are not just beautiful to look at but are also edible masterpieces, demonstrating the artistry and skill involved in working with Belgian chocolate.

Tours

Sampling Tours: A chocolate adventure

For those looking to delve deeper into Belgian chocolate, tasting tours are highly recommended. They provide an opportunity to witness the chocolate-making process and sample a range of types directly from the hands of artisan chocolatiers. This is the perfect way to discover your personal favorite among Belgium's extensive chocolate offerings while gaining an appreciation for the artistry behind each piece.