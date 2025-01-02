Summarize Simplifying... In short Embark on a 5-day wildlife safari in Assam, starting at Kaziranga National Park, home to the world's largest population of one-horned rhinoceroses.

Continue to Manas National Park, spotting nocturnal creatures and enjoying thrilling safaris, before ending your journey at Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, a haven for India's only ape species.

This adventure-packed trip offers close encounters with diverse wildlife and breathtaking landscapes. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Wild wonders of Assam: A 5-day wildlife safari

By Anujj Trehaan 01:54 pm Jan 02, 202501:54 pm

What's the story Assam, located in the northeastern region of India, is a treasure trove of biodiversity and distinct ecosystems. This article provides a comprehensive five-day wildlife safari itinerary, guiding you through the most iconic national parks and wildlife sanctuaries in Assam. You get to explore the natural habitat of rare and endangered species like the one-horned rhinoceros, wild water buffalo, and several migratory birds.

Arrival

Day 1: Arrival at Kaziranga National Park

Start your journey by reaching Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that boasts two-thirds of the world's great one-horned rhinoceroses. After checking into your comfortable stay near the park, embark on an afternoon jeep safari through the central range of Kaziranga. Spot elephants, tigers, and a myriad of bird species.

Exploration

Day 2: Exploring more of Kaziranga

Devote your second day to discovering the other ranges of Kaziranga National Park. Start with an early morning elephant safari in the western range. There's nothing quite like seeing rhinos up close, grazing in the misty fields as the sun rises. After breakfast, head to the eastern range for a jeep safari. This area is particularly great for bird watching, thanks to its high density of avian species.

Travel

Day 3: Journey to Manas National Park

Day 3: Travel to Manas National Park On the third day, head to Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located along the Bhutan border. The journey from Kaziranga to Manas takes six hours by road. Upon arrival, check into a forest lodge or eco-camp. In the evening, take a stroll near your lodging to spot nocturnal creatures as they emerge for the night.

Safari

Day 4: Safari in Manas National Park

Dedicate day four to experiencing the thrilling safaris in Manas National Park. Begin your day with an early morning elephant ride, where you can spot wild water buffaloes and deer amidst the dense forests and grasslands. After lunch, embark on a jeep safari, this time with a focus on tiger sightings and the vibrant birdlife, including hornbills and the endangered Bengal florican.

Gibbon

Day 5: Visit to Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary

End your journey at Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, located near the city of Jorhat and a four-hour drive from Manas National Park. This sanctuary serves as a haven for hoolock gibbons, India's only ape species, along with seven other primate species. Take guided walks under the canopies, listening to the gibbons' enchanting songs as they swing from tree to tree before you say goodbye or move on to your next adventure.