Don't miss the residential Art Deco gems in the beachside neighborhood of Pocitos, and round off your tour at the Museo Nacional de Artes Visuales for a glimpse into the city's artistic past.

Exploring Montevideo, Uruguay's Art Deco delights

By Anujj Trehaan 02:08 pm Jun 17, 202402:08 pm

What's the story Montevideo, the capital city of Uruguay, is a treasure trove of Art Deco architecture. This style, popular in the 1920s and 1930s, is characterized by its geometric shapes, vibrant colors and lavish ornamentation. While often overshadowed by its more famous South American neighbors, Montevideo offers a unique journey back in time for those who appreciate the elegance and sophistication of Art Deco design.

Landmark One

Start at Plaza Independencia

Plaza Independencia, the heart of Montevideo, is an ideal starting point for an Art Deco architecture trail. This square is surrounded by buildings that mark the transition from Neo-classical to Art Deco styles. Among them, Palacio Salvo stands out. Once South America's tallest building, its intricate facade and towering presence are highlights. It's a perfect spot to start appreciating Montevideo's architectural beauty.

Avenue exploration

Discover Avenida 18 de Julio

A walk down Avenida 18 de Julio reveals a feast of Art Deco buildings. This avenue, bustling with shops and cafes, showcases stunning structures like Edificio Rex and Edificio Lapido. These buildings are prime examples of Art Deco, noted for their detailed facades and elegant shapes. This journey offers a look into Montevideo's past and its lively present.

Neighborhood stroll

Uncover hidden gems in Pocitos

Pocitos, known for its beachside charm, hides within its streets some remarkable examples of residential Art Deco architecture. As you stroll through this neighborhood, look out for buildings like Edificio Panamericano with its rounded balconies and geometric patterns that epitomize the elegance of this era. Pocitos offers a more intimate look at how Montevideans incorporated Art Deco into their daily lives.

Cultural insight

Visit Museo Nacional de Artes Visuales

No exploration of Montevideo's Art Deco heritage is complete without a visit to the Museo Nacional de Artes Visuales in Parque Rodo. Not an Art Deco structure, it boasts an impressive collection of Uruguayan art from the Art Deco period. Viewing these artworks adds depth to your architectural journey and enhances appreciation for this artistic movement.