Fabulous flips: Cooking with flaxseed meal

By Simran Jeet 03:35 pm Dec 02, 202403:35 pm

What's the story Flaxseed meal, simply ground flaxseeds, is a nutrient-dense ingredient with numerous health benefits. High in fiber and a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, it's no wonder why it's becoming a staple in health-conscious kitchens. In this article, we will share five creative ways to use flaxseed meal in your cooking.

Boost your breakfast smoothies

Adding just one tablespoon of flaxseed meal to your morning smoothie can supercharge your drink with essential nutrients - all without changing the taste! Flaxseed meal disappears into your smoothie, making it a super easy way to sneak in some extra fiber and omega-3s into your day. This tiny addition can work wonders for your digestion and keep you feeling full and satisfied for hours.

Elevate your baking game

Flaxseed meal can be used as a substitute for eggs in baking, making it a great option for vegans or anyone with an egg allergy. Simply combine one tablespoon of flaxseed meal with three tablespoons of water, then let it sit for a few minutes until it thickens. This mixture works well in muffins, pancakes, and bread, providing a nutty flavor and extra nutrition.

Create healthier salad dressings

Homemade salad dressings give you full control over ingredients and let you play around with flavors. Adding flaxseed meal to your dressings is an easy way to boost thickness and nutrition without sacrificing taste. A basic vinaigrette gets a healthy upgrade by whisking in one teaspoon of flaxseed meal along with your staples like olive oil, vinegar, mustard, and herbs.

Thicken soups naturally

If you want to avoid using flour or cornstarch to thicken your soups (because of dietary choices and restrictions). You can use flaxseed meal as a natural thickener that also adds a nutritional boost to your soups or stews. Simply add one tablespoon at a time until you achieve the desired thickness. This trick not only provides efficient thickening but also contributes beneficial fiber and healthy fats.

Reinvent your yogurt parfaits

Yogurt parfaits, already a delicious choice for breakfast or dessert, get a healthy boost with the addition of flaxseed meal. Sprinkling it between layers of yogurt and fruit not only provides a pleasant crunch but also infuses your meal with beneficial omega-3 fatty acids and lignans, which have antioxidant properties. Its slightly nutty taste complements both sweet fruits like berries and more tart options like kiwi or pomegranate seeds.