Fashion hacks that short men should follow

Written by Anujj Trehaan Feb 19, 2023, 11:57 pm 2 min read

Let your height not stop you from being the charmer you are! When it comes to fashion, no one size fits all. And for short men, it is important that they only wear clothes that fit well to their stature. Failing this can make them appear shorter than they are, leading to many body image issues. Avoid that by following these five fashion tips.

Try showing a higher waist

For short men, the general rule of thumb is to make your legs look taller. Hence, buying a trouser with a higher waist can be a sensible investment for you. A higher waistline can elongate the visual line of your legs, making you appear taller than you are. In fact, wearing a trouser above your butt will give the appearance of longer legs.

Baggy clothing is a big no-no

Steer clear of baggy clothing, i.e., clothes that are oversized and don't fit you well as they are loose, for they can make you look shorter. Such clothes can appear as though they are swallowing you. Instead of those, you can always choose clothes that are slim-fit and tapered, as they offer a natural triangular shape, helping you look taller.

Go wise with the patterns

Patterns are always in trend, but some are simply not made for shorter folks. Any pattern that runs horizontally is best skipped, as it can make you look shorter. To name a few, steer clear of sailor stripes or large plaids. Instead, you can opt for the vertical ones or subtle all-over patterns as they create an illusion of a tall height.

Wear footwear with a boost

If you are short, one creative way to trick everyone's eyes and appear taller is to wear shoes that give a boost to your stature. Elevator shoes could be out loud evident; however, the same is not the case with certain sneakers or boots. Boots, in particular, have thick soles and give a nice bonus to your overall height.

Accessorize yourself well

Another excellent fashion hack is to use accessories proportionate to your size. Always choose accessories that suit you well. For instance, if you have a small wrist, wear a small watch instead of a big one, else it may show the actual size of your wrist. Additionally, stick to simple, modestly-sized pieces that compliment your body frame. Happy styling!